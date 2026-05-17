Forecast: Showers and storms likely this afternoon

Expect a decent chance for showers and storms this afternoon as our sea breeze fires up higher rain chances!

Prior to the rain, our highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with beach temps in the mid to upper 80s. From 11 am to 1 pm, a few isolated showers are possible as the sea breeze moves onshore. From 1 to 3 pm, rain chances jump up to 40%. From 3 to 9 pm, rain chances are up to 60%.

Monday, we'll see another chance for showers and storms but the coverage will be lower at around 40%. Storms will be more isolated than today. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s again.

Rain chances come down to 30% by mid week, but we at least have a daily chance for storms through next weekend. We're definitely getting a preview of what's to come with the rainy season right around the corner.