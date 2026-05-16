Forecast: Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon and evening

Expect a decent chance of showers and storms for the next week, with Sunday and Monday being the highest rain chances!

Our summer time sea breeze weather pattern is heading our way next week, and while we're technically not in the rainy season yet, it will definitely look and feel like it starting Sunday.

Rain chances are up to 60% Sunday afternoon and evening. The highest coverage will be after 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. Highs will still reach the mid 90s inland before the rain arrives, with upper 80s at the coast.

Monday's rain chance will be at 50%. We'll begin to see the rain chance drop a little by Tuesday but scattered storms will continue through next weekend.