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Forecast: Showers Taper Off

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Forecast: 3-11
WFTS
Forecast: 3-11
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Showers taper off through the rest of the day but with limited sunshine we only make it to the low 70s for highs.

We get a few dry hours overnight as temps fall into the 60s. Chances for hit or miss rain returns early Wednesday and continues off and on through the afternoon.

Coverage of rain will be lower on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the 60s again.

Rain chances continue to decline over the remainder of the week as temps climb back into the mid 80s in the afternoons.

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