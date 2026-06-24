Forecast: Slightly higher rain chance ahead, but still below average

A few showers and storms are possible for the remainder of your Wednesday, but coverage will continue to be higher inland as the west wind continues. There is a slight bump up in the coverage today and tomorrow as a weak front settles into North Florida, but not enough to see drought areas along the coast get much relief.

We'll hold with low rain chances through the rest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100 to 105 range. By the weekend, we may finally see a break from the west wind, and get winds to turn more out of the east.

The east and southeast wind this time of year is what brings back the higher rain chances west to the coast. That chance increase from the weekend into next week, so we may finally get some rain in our coastal counties soon. We'll keep you posted!