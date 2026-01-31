Forecast: Snow flurries overnight with very cold temperatures

Get ready, Tampa Bay! The coldest air in the last 16 years has arrived, and it will bring not only extremely cold temperatures but also a chance of snow flurries heading into Sunday morning.

Many of you have asked where the best place to see the chance of snow will be. In this type of setup, there isn't really one or two specific areas to scope. The best chance overall will be along the coast from Pasco Co south to Sarasota Co.

This is where the NW wind will set up overnight into Sunday morning, and that will work to scoop up just enough moisture off the much warmer Gulf to give us a chance for flurries. Time-wise, it looks to be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Temps only rise into the mid to upper 40s Sunday. For the Lightning game at Ray Jay, temps will start in the low to mid 40s by puck drop, followed by the temps dropping into the 30s by the 2nd period! Bundle up and be safe!