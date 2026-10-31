Forecast: Some rain for Halloween today

Happy Halloween!

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers. Tonight, we'll see a 30-40% chance for a few showers and isolated t-storms through trick-or-treating, so you may want to take an umbrella out with the kids. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with temps in the 70s between 6 and 10 p.m.

Sunday, we'll see a few scattered showers and storms, but the most widespread coverage will come in Sunday night as low pressure developing out in the Gulf heads our way. It will bring an 80% chance of rain after 5 p.m. The Bucs game should avoid that widespread rain risk, but a storm or two is possible through the game as well.

Next week, we'll stay unsettled with a few showers and storms possible through Thursday. Our next cold front arrives then but it won't bring a significant drop in temps or humidity.