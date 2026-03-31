Forecast: Some rain showers possible this week across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is in for a week of some rain showers. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says easterly winds often means some rain on the East Coast and if the flow is right, some of those showers actually make it all the way to the West Coast of The Sunshine State. And they did today, and they will do so again Tuesday, as well as Wednesday.

According to Denis, despite the rain, Tampa Bay is going to remain in a drought throughout the spring. Even if the area receives prolonged rain, it is going to be in a drought.

On the bright side, the steady scattered showers can keep things from getting worse, as we head into the heart of brush fire season, which is April and May.

Fog will also be a factor, with widespread dense patches expected Thursday, Friday, and possibly Saturday mornings. The combination of warm air, rising humidity, and cooler ground and Gulf waters will create ideal fog conditions, which could impact morning commutes.