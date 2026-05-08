Forecast: Staying hot and muggy through the weekend

Expect the hot weather to continue into your weekend as highs surge well into the 90s through Sunday, with 80s at the coast thanks to the sea breeze. Humidity is much higher than it has been this week, and that will continue this weekend as well.

The rest of your Friday looks dry and muggy with heat indices over 100 in a few spots. That will also be the case for the weekend as well. There is the slightest chance for a pop up shower or storm north of I-4, but the best rain chance holds off until Monday.

We have a weak cold front arriving Monday with a few showers possible. The highest chance is north of I-4 again as the front will be weakening as it heads south. Unfortunately, that means we won't see the widespread rain we had last weekend with last Saturday's front.