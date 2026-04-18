Forecast: Staying hot this weekend before Monday's cold front

Expect a sunny and warm weekend before a cold front arrives Monday with a slight cool down behind it next week.

Today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Inland spots east of I-75 will approach record levels with highs around 92.

Tomorrow, we'll see more of a SW wind off the Gulf. That will help push the sea breeze farther inland, so it won't be as hot as today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Monday, a cold front arrives. It doesn't bring much of a rain chance outside of a pop up shower or storm. Highs will reach the mid 80s and stay there through next week.

We will see a nice drop in humidity, and that will bring in cooler morning low temps with 50s north of I-4 and inland, with low 60s along the coast.