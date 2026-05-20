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Forecast: Storms bring heavy coastal rain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Heavy rains in the Tampa Bay area. More expected the forecast. Denis Phillips has more.
Heavy rains for the coastal areas of the Tampa Bay area
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled across Tampa Bay on Tuesday, with some coastal areas like Dunedin and Palm Harbor reporting more than three inches in an hour. Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the storms are forming along the sea breeze and moving inland, bringing lightning and the possibility of brief power outages.

The same east-to-southeast wind pattern is expected to continue through Memorial Day and into next week, helping deliver afternoon rain along the coast and inland. Morning hours should stay dry for outdoor plans, but after 3 p.m., storms are likely to develop, especially over eastern Hillsborough and western Polk counties. Highs will remain in the low 90s with scattered showers and heavy downpours in spots.

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