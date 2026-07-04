Forecast: Storms earlier today, drier weather for the fireworks!

Happy Independence Day, Tampa Bay!

Today's forecast is a stormy one, but it won't be like that all day. We have the west wind back, but this time, it will have much more moisture to work with. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along the coast this morning with everything drifting inland this afternoon.

Rain coverage will be up to 60% through 2 p.m., then it'll drop to 20% by the time we get to tonight's fireworks displays! High temps will top out near 90 with heat indices around 100.

The beach forecast looks a little soggy to start, with the onshore wind driving the sea breeze inland early. The afternoon looks drier as the rain moves inland. The wave action is low so the rip current is as well. Boating conditions looks nice and calm outside of any storms. A waterspout is possible with any storms over the water.

Much of the same is expected for your Sunday with early rain chances at the coast, with everything shifting inland later in the day.

Next week, we may see a decent amount of Saharan dust over Florida, and that will work to lower rain chances from Tuesday on.