Forecast: Storms return this afternoon into tonight

Very heavy rain fell last night in many areas from I-4 north. Hopefully today, the heaviest rain will be south where we didn't see much at all yesterday.

Today, expect partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions through 4 p.m. Isolated storms will develop before 4 p.m. as the sea breeze moves inland, but coverage will be fairly spotty. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Tonight, widespread showers and storms are expected. Like last night, the best coverage will initially be inland from 4-8 p.m., but then move west toward the coast through 1 a.m.

Locally heavy rain is expected, and if you're one of those spots that saw 3"+ last night, localized flooding is possible again.

Memorial Day, we'll see a slightly lower rain chance around 40-50% with afternoon and evening storms expected. However, with slightly drier air aloft, that should cut down on the widespread coverage.