Forecast: Chilly night ahead as temperatures drop into the 40s

Expect sunny skies for the rest of your Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Tonight, temps plummet as another cold front arrives with even colder air!

Today's high temperatures look great, with mid-70s for most of the Tampa Bay area.

WFTS Highs Nov. 13

Expect lows in the low 40s for the Nature Coast, with a few isolated upper 30s inland! The rest of us will see lows in the mid-to-upper 40s, with low-to-mid 50s along the coast from St. Pete south.

Saturday, highs only reach the mid-60s, which is nearly 15° below average for this time of year. Enjoy it! Our ACs are getting a rest this weekend, and we're loving that for our energy bills!

WFTS

Sunday, we'll start just as chilly as Saturday, but afternoon temps begin warming us up for next week, with highs back in the mid-70s.

Watch the full forecast from Meteorologist Jason Adams: