Forecast: Sunny and a little warmer today

Expect another beautiful day today with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity stays low so it won't feel too bad out there, even though it'll be a degree or two warmer.

Next week, we'll see more places getting to 90°, and eventually climbing past it. Heat will continue to build through the next seven days.

Monday and Tuesday, we'll see highs approaching 90. By mid week, we'll likely see highs getting to 90 in many locations.

While temps climb this week, humidity will as well but it will be slowly climbing. We won't get to summer-like humidity levels, but it'll be noticeable by the end of the week.

Morning lows will stay in the 50s and 60s through Tuesday. As the humidity climbs by mid week, most areas will warm into the 60s for morning lows.