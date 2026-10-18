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Forecast: Sunny and breezy today with much lower humidity

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny and breezy with low humidity
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, October 18, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Sunday!

As promised over the last week, our cold front has moved through the area and is bringing fantastic weather with it for the next week!

Today, expect mostly sunny skies with gusty NE winds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. No issues other than the gusty winds expected for the Bucs game. Go Bucs!

Tonight, lows fall back into the 60s. Monday afternoon, we'll see the gusty winds continue with highs in the lower 80s.

This pattern holds through next weekend as well, so enjoy the sunny and dry weather for the next week! Welcome to the dry season.

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