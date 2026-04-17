Forecast: Sunny and hot temps through Sunday, cold front Monday

Expect a really nice weekend ahead for any outdoor plans you have. It'll be hot and sunny, but dry and not too humid. Our next cold front arrives Monday with cooler weather next week.

Today, expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s west of 75, with 90° highs expected along and east of 75.

Saturday, expect sunny skies with highs a little hotter inland with more low 90s showing up. The coast will be in the mid 80s thanks to the afternoon sea breeze helping us out with Gulf water temps in the low 70s.

Sunday, we'll see more of an onshore wind ahead of Monday's front which will help keep areas along and west of 75 in the 80s, while inland spots reach the low 90s.

Monday, our next cold front arrives but right now, it doesn't look like it will bring in much more than one or two showers. It will help nudge temps down just a little bit, into the low to mid 80s instead of the upper 80s and lower 90s like we'll see this weekend.