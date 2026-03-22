Forecast: Sunny and warm for the last day of Spring Break

Expect another sunny and gorgeous day today to end our Spring Break. We'll see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s along and west of I-75. East of I-75, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s. The sea breeze will move onshore this afternoon keeping coastal areas a little cooler.

Tomorrow morning's back to work and school forecast is a cool one with temps starting in the 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog but it shouldn't be a widespread issue. Tomorrow afternoon, we'll see sunny skies with highs around 80 with inland spots getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday, a cold front will move into North Florida, and it will bring a chance for a few showers and storms mainly north, but some of those storms could make it into the Nature Coast. The rest of the area will have a 10% chance Tuesday and Wednesday while northern spots could be as high as 40%.

Warmer weather will be back area wide as we see east winds by the middle of the week. That will push some of the inland heat back west toward the coast.