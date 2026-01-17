Forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday, turning much colder Sunday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Get ready for a HUGE change in the weather from today to tomorrow! Expect sunny skies today with warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, we'll see a few showers after midnight with temps in the 50s and low 60s. Best shower chances prior to sunrise Sunday will be north of Pinellas Co.

Sunday, we'll see morning showers with temps in the 50s and 60s. High temps will be set for most by 10 a.m. as the afternoon numbers will be 20-25° COLDER than what we get to enjoy this afternoon!

Winds could gust over 30 mph Sunday as well. Shower chances wrap up shortly after noon, with a few northern spots picking up to 1/4" of rain, while southern spots won't see much.

