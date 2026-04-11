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Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend, heating up next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny and warm weekend with low humidity
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, April 11, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity is nice and low thanks to cold front that passed by last week. Lower humidity will allow lows to drop into the 50s and 60s through Monday morning.

Today, highs will top out around 85. There will be a little bit of a breeze out of the northeast, but it won't be as breezy as it has been.

Tonight, lows will fall to around 63 here in Tampa, but many spots away from the coast and north of I-4 will drop into the mid to upper 50s!

Sunday, expect sunny skies with highs a little warmer than Saturday. We'll reach the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, the weather story turns to the heat. Temps will likely reach the upper 80s to around 90 beginning Monday, with more 90s showing up as we head into the middle of the week.

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