Forecast: Sunny start to the back to work and school week

Expect a nice and dry start to the work week as many of us head back to work and school after Spring Break. Hope you're nice and rested as you get back to work!

Monday, expect mostly sunny skies after a little bit of patchy fog in the morning. Temps for the kids at the bus stop will start in the 50s. We'll head into the upper 70s and lower 80s west of 75 in the afternoon with mid to upper 80s east. Humidity stays low.

Tuesday, a weak cold front will work its way into North Florida. It'll get close enough to Nature Coast that a 40% chance of showers and storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. South to I-4, it's around a 20% chance. Southern locations most likely won't see rain.

After the front lifts back north Wednesday evening, we'll see warmer temps and higher humidity for the remainder of the week with highs area wide in the mid to upper 80s with low 80s right on the water at the beach.