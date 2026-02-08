Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Temperatures are warming up

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Chilly start but a warm afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, February 8, 2026
After this morning's chilly start, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s near the water, with low to mid 70s inland under sunny skies!

Monday, we'll see similar conditions with a few 30s north of I-4 around sunrise. Afternoon temps will get a degree or two higher by the afternoon.

By the middle of the week, our winds return out of the east which is a warm wind direction for us here on the West Coast. Inland warmth will get pushed toward the coast and allow coastal temps to reach the 70s as well.

No significant storm systems are expected this week, with just a few small disturbances passing by with some clouds at times.

