Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Temps rise with a 30% rain chance

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is another hot day with temps at almost near 90 degrees. Highs will top out around 90 degrees by the early afternoon. Heat index values near 100.

Showers and storms will develop with the sea breeze later on generally to the east of I-75 between Tampa and Lakeland. Close to about a 30% chance of downpours today and a very similar forecast for tomorrow.

The weekend stays hot and humid! PM shower and storms chances are possible. The best chance is Sunday for rain, about a 60% chance for now.

Memorial Day and beyond look like a true summer spread!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.