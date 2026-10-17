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Forecast: Today's front bringing rain and cooler weather

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Cold front bringing scattered showers today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, October 17, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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Expect scattered showers and isolated storms today as our next cold front moves through. Rain chances are up to 60% through 2 p.m., dropping to 20% after.

Temps will reach their highs this morning in the upper 70s and low 80s with low to mid 70s expected by 4 p.m. The front will deliver much drier air overnight and that will allow temps to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s north, with low to mid 60s south.

Sunday, winds will be the weather story as the front brings in 30 mph gusts. No rain is expected and skies will be partly cloudy. Good news for the Bucs game!

Quiet weather is expected all week next week with the gusty winds continuing Monday.

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