Forecast: Tropical rain chances move out by midweek

TAMPA, Fla. — Good afternoon! A lot of neighborhoods are finding the sunshine between very isolated afternoon downpours from the tropical moisture still moving through.

As you probably already have noticed, between the very few showers that are out there, it is hot! Temperatures feel like they are in the upper 90s and low 100s in some spots this Monday afternoon.

Even with a breezy afternoon, it is still warm outside. Shower and storm chances really drop after Monday night. Tuesday, expect a few coastal showers and storms.

As the system in the Gulf continues its turn to the west, we can expect chances of rain to move out with it. We bring back only a stray shower or storm chance as our typical summer-like pattern returns by midweek.