Forecast: Typical summer storms return

Happy Saturday!

Any lingering storms will fizzle out by late this evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Expect a very typical late July summer day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low- to mid-90s. There is a 50% chance of showers and storms as sea breeze activity develops, mainly during the afternoon. Coastal locations will once again have a chance for rain due to a pattern change.

This pattern will continue into next week, with slightly higher chances of rain beginning Monday. Expect more widespread showers and storms across the Tampa Bay area. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows near 80 degrees.