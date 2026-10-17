Forecast: Very comfy start to our Sunday thanks to today's front!

Today's front is now south of the area as forecast, and that means the cooler/drier air is moving in!

We'll wake up Sunday morning to temperatures in the upper 50s in our northern spots. Expect low 60s along I-4. Mid 60s can be expected south with upper 60s right on the water. Even the warmer locations will feel so much more comfy thanks to the drop in humidity.

Sunday afternoon, other than a bit of breeze, the forecast looks great with highs in the upper 70s north with low 80s south. The Bucs game looks good with kickoff temps around 78-80°. Go Bucs!

The rest of the week looks just as nice with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity stays low all week! That means lows will stay nice and comfy as well, hopefully giving your AC and power bill a little bit of a break.