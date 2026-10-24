Forecast: Warm and breezy Sunday ahead

Expect a very similar forecast Sunday to what we had here on our Saturday, however the wind gusts will be a little higher tomorrow afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. The winds will gust over 30 mph at times. Some Atlantic moisture will also work its way west with the gusty northeast winds, so a shower or two is possible, but mainly inland in Polk and Highlands counties.

The forecast doesn't really change much heading into next week. The strong wind gusts will continue as high pressure parks itself to our north. We have a stationary boundary to our south and the pressure difference between the two will keep the winds high.

By mid week next week, the winds will start to come down and we'll hold on to a very low chance of rain now that we are in the dry season.