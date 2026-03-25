Forecast: Warm and dry stretch

The Tampa Bay area is seeing warm, mostly dry weather this week, with inland highs in the 80s and coastal highs in the 70s. A stalled front is bringing only a slight chance of scattered showers, mainly south of I-4, with coverage expected to remain low.

The ongoing drought remains a concern, with water restrictions set to tighten and fire season in full swing through May. Another front arriving Sunday may produce a few additional showers, but overall conditions will stay sunny, warm, and largely dry until the rainy season begins in June.