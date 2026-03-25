Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Warm and dry stretch

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Watch forecast from Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips
Drought continues for Tampa Bay aera
weather forecast
Posted

The Tampa Bay area is seeing warm, mostly dry weather this week, with inland highs in the 80s and coastal highs in the 70s. A stalled front is bringing only a slight chance of scattered showers, mainly south of I-4, with coverage expected to remain low.

The ongoing drought remains a concern, with water restrictions set to tighten and fire season in full swing through May. Another front arriving Sunday may produce a few additional showers, but overall conditions will stay sunny, warm, and largely dry until the rainy season begins in June.

Report a typo