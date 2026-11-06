Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Forecast: Warm and muggy today with lower humidity this weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm and muggy afternoon before a weekend cold front
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, November 6, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

The warm and muggy weather continues this afternoon with highs in the low 80s along the coast, with mid to upper 80s inland. Heat indices will top out near 90 in the inland hot spots.

A front arrives Saturday morning with a stray shower or two. There's not much cool air with it, but it will drop humidity Saturday night and Sunday. Low temps will start near 70 Saturday, top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon, the drop in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday looks great with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.