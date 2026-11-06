Forecast: Warm and muggy today with lower humidity this weekend

The warm and muggy weather continues this afternoon with highs in the low 80s along the coast, with mid to upper 80s inland. Heat indices will top out near 90 in the inland hot spots.

A front arrives Saturday morning with a stray shower or two. There's not much cool air with it, but it will drop humidity Saturday night and Sunday. Low temps will start near 70 Saturday, top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon, the drop in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday looks great with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.