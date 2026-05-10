Forecast: Warm and muggy weather for Mom today

Happy Mother's Day! Thank you to all the Moms for all you do for all of us every day.

The forecast is a hot and muggy one with a mix of sun and clouds today. At times, we'll see more clouds than sun as a weak boundary north of us slowly heads south.

Temps are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s at the coast, lower 90s along 75, and low to mid 90s inland. Rain chances are around 10% for most, with 20-30% chances for our far inland spots.

Monday and Tuesday's forecast is pretty much the same with a slightly better chance of rain as a front arrives Tuesday. It won't bring any significant heat relief but we may see a drop in humidity by Wednesday.