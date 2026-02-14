Forecast: Warm and sunny Valentine's Day

Expect a gorgeous day today for you and your sweetheart as we see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s at the beach, with low to mid 80s inland. This is the best weekend forecast we've had since the Children's Gasparilla Parade!

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s and 60s with a little bit of patchy fog possible.

Sunday looks great as well, but heads up... we'll see showers and storms likely by Sunday evening. The timing of our next cold front looks to bring the rain chances to the Nature Coast after 5 p.m. Rain chances increase along I-4 after 6 p.m. Southern spots, the rain chance will pickup after 8 p.m.

So while we have a risk for rain in the forecast tomorrow, most of the area stays dry through the daytime hours.