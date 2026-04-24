Forecast: Warm and sunny weekend ahead

Quiet weather continues as we head into your weekend with lots of sunshine, low rain chances, comfortable humidity and seasonal temps.

For the rest of today, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s with a very limited 10% chance for a shower or storm, similar to Thursday night. Tonight, we'll see lows falling back into the 60s.

Saturday, we'll see sunny skies with highs in the low 80s on the beach, to mid 80s inland, with a few spots inching close to 90, well east of 75. Rain chances stay at 10%. Looks great for the BTS concert at Ray Jay!

Sunday, we'll see the exact same forecast as we have for Saturday. Rain chances stay at 10-20%. The BTS concert looks great for night two.

Next week, temps heat up a little as more areas away from the immediate coast reach the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday, a lot of us inland get to 90, and we stay there through next week. Coastal areas will warm up into the mid 80s. Rain chances stay at 10% or less through the rest of next week.