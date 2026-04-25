Forecast: Warm and sunny weekend with low rain chances

Expect a warm and sunny weekend with very low rain chances. The forecast looks great for those of you heading to the BTS concerts tonight and Sunday night!

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland with low to mid 80s along the coast. The sea breeze will move inland after noon and may fire up a shower or storm east of I-75, but coverage will be very low.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the upper 70s for the start of the BTS concert, falling into the low 70s by midnight.

Sunday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs staying the in low to mid 80s at the coast with mid to upper 80s inland. A spotty shower or storm is possible but like Saturday, coverage will be low.

Sunday night, expect similar temps to Saturday night for the BTS concert.

We'll begin to get a little warmer next week as the east wind returns. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning Tuesday.