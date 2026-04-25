Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Warm and sunny weekend with low rain chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny and hot weekend with low rain chances
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, April 25, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a warm and sunny weekend with very low rain chances. The forecast looks great for those of you heading to the BTS concerts tonight and Sunday night!

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland with low to mid 80s along the coast. The sea breeze will move inland after noon and may fire up a shower or storm east of I-75, but coverage will be very low.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the upper 70s for the start of the BTS concert, falling into the low 70s by midnight.

Sunday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs staying the in low to mid 80s at the coast with mid to upper 80s inland. A spotty shower or storm is possible but like Saturday, coverage will be low.

Sunday night, expect similar temps to Saturday night for the BTS concert.

We'll begin to get a little warmer next week as the east wind returns. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning Tuesday.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.