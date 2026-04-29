Forecast: Warm days, rain on Sunday

Evenings and mornings are shaping up to be pleasant across the Tampa Bay area, but daytime highs are climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Coastal winds are gusty, with water temperatures in the mid-70s, and the forecast calls for clear skies tonight and the next few days.

Crowds are gathering along Tamiami Trail and at local events, taking advantage of the dry conditions. High pressure has moved in, lowering humidity and increasing fire danger. Temperatures vary across the region, with Wesley Chapel hitting 90 degrees and the low 80s along the coast.

Rain enters the forecast on Sunday, with a front expected to bring scattered showers and possibly widespread rainfall. It’s too early to predict severe weather or heavy rain totals. Outdoor plans for Saturday remain on track, with conditions expected to be dry and warm. After Sunday, temperatures return to the mid- to upper-80s next week.