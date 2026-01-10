Forecast: Warm Saturday before tomorrow's cold front

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Expect a gorgeous day today with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s at the coast, with low to mid 80s inland. A few spots could near record highs.

Sunday, we'll see a cold front arrive. It will bring a very slight chance for a few showers but coverage will be very spotty, only around 20%.

High temperatures will reach the 70s for most areas, but that will actually occur in the morning! The cooler air arrives in the afternoon, so it'll likely be warmer at 8 am than it will be at 4 pm.

This is the first of two cold fronts that arrive over the next 3-5 days. This one will cool temps down to our average highs in the low 70s. The next front arrives Wednesday into Thursday. That front will bring a better chance of rain with it and much cooler air. Lows by Friday morning could drop into the 30s for many areas!

