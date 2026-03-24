Forecast: Warm, sunny days continue with only slight rain chances this week

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area are holding steady in the 70s and 80s, and the warm pattern is expected to stick around through the week.

Forecasters say the Gulf of Mexico is already warming faster than usual, which could influence drought conditions heading into the rainy season. A weak front will move in tomorrow afternoon, but little rain is expected, and cooler air will not make it to the region.

Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected with patchy morning fog, especially in inland areas. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low 80s with only a slight chance of inland showers. Another front is set to pass this weekend, but it is also forecast to bring minimal rain and no significant drop in temperatures.

Dry conditions are expected to dominate, with highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s into early next week.