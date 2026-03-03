Forecast: Warm temperatures all week

The heat rolls on! After topping out at a record tying 86 today in Tampa, we'll likely see many of us along I-75 getting to that number or higher for the rest of the week.

An east wind pattern is locked in place, and that east wind pattern is one that favors warmer weather. Our highs will be 10°+ above average and close to records through the weekend.

The east wind could gust over 25 mph at time. There will be just enough moisture off the Atlantic to give us a few showers as well. Widespread rain is not expected.

There will be no significant changes heading into next week either!