Forecast: Warm temps and dense fog ahead before big cooldown in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Temperatures in Tampa Bay will climb well into the 80s over the next few days, with some inland spots approaching 90 degrees. Chief Meteorologist Dennis Phillips says morning fog will be widespread Thursday and Friday, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures early next week.

A cold front moving in Sunday night will bring cooler highs in the upper 50s, with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s by Tuesday morning. Rain chances remain low, with only a few showers possible when the front arrives.