Forecast: Warm today and Saturday, cold front Sunday

Get ready for a wild weather weekend as our next arctic front arrives Sunday morning. Ahead of the front, today and Saturday are for you warm weather fans. Behind the front, Monday and Tuesday are for you cold weather fans.

Let's start with today. We'll see patchy morning fog and low clouds to start with sunshine expected by late morning and into the afternoon. High temps will reach the upper 70s along the beaches, low to mid 80s around I-75, with mid to upper 80s inland! Some spots inland could get to 90. We'll repeat today's forecast tomorrow.

Sunday, the arctic front arrives. Before the cold air gets here, we'll see a few showers likely Sunday morning. Temps will start in the 60s and 70s and stay there through the day with winds picking up and gusting up to 30 mph. The cold air begins to settle in after sunset.

Temps will start in the 40s Monday morning, and only reach the 50s Monday afternoon! Tuesday morning, we'll see temps fall to freezing in our northern spots, with 30s in our southern spots as well away from the coast. Buckle up! We're going from spring and summer-like weather to winter in just a couple of days time.