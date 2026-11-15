Forecast: Warm up begins this afternoon

After this morning's very chilly start, we'll see a warm up this afternoon as highs return back into the 70s. Most of us will reach the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow morning, lows will be much warmer, in the mid to upper 50s as the chilly weekend weather is gone for now. Monday afternoon, we'll see highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

We have a weak upper level system that will move through the state the next few days. It will bring in some clouds and gusty winds. It'll stay breezy all week. There could be a stray shower or two Monday and Tuesday, with the the best chance overnight Monday.

Highs will top out near 80 Wednesday and stay in the 80s for the remainder of the week and into next weekend. No cold shots of air are expected for the next 7-10 days.