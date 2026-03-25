Forecast: Warm week ahead

Tampa Bay is enjoying mostly cloudy skies with some areas seeing more sunshine than others, and temperatures climbing toward 80 degrees. Winds from the north-northeast are keeping conditions comfortable, with mid-80s expected in most locations that stay dry.

A few showers are possible later this afternoon, mainly inland, but beaches are likely to remain rain-free. Thursday morning may bring fog and mid-60s temperatures before warming again into the mid-80s. Forecasters say highs could approach record levels toward the end of the week and early weekend, with only isolated showers to help cool things down.