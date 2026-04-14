Forecast: Warm week ahead in Tampa

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are set to continue across Tampa Bay, with mid- to upper-80s expected and the possibility of reaching 90 degrees later this week.

Forecasters say the weather will remain tranquil, with more sun than clouds through the workweek. Humidity will increase slightly toward the weekend, and a front could approach early next week.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s, while afternoons will remain warm and mostly clear. Record-breaking highs are possible later in the week, making it one of the warmest stretches so far this season.