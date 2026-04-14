Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Warm week ahead in Tampa

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Latest forecast as mostly sunny skies are expected all week in Tampa
Latest forecast as mostly sunny skies are expected all week in Tampa
forecast.jpg
Posted

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are set to continue across Tampa Bay, with mid- to upper-80s expected and the possibility of reaching 90 degrees later this week.

Forecasters say the weather will remain tranquil, with more sun than clouds through the workweek. Humidity will increase slightly toward the weekend, and a front could approach early next week.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s, while afternoons will remain warm and mostly clear. Record-breaking highs are possible later in the week, making it one of the warmest stretches so far this season.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.