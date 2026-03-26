Forecast: Warm week with few showers

Tampa Bay is seeing mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine and temperatures climbing toward the low 80s. A few showers forming east and south of Orlando may move closer by mid-afternoon, though most areas, especially beaches, are expected to stay dry.

Thursday morning will bring mid-60s temperatures and some fog before warming again into the mid 80s with isolated showers. Forecasters say highs could approach record levels late this week and into the weekend, with only a slight chance of rain to help cool things down.