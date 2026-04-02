Forecast: Warm week with rising rain chances

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area climbed into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and a few showers moving from east to west. Humidity will increase over the next few days as southerly winds bring more moisture.

Rain coverage will remain low at about 10 to 20% through this evening, but tomorrow’s rain chances could rise to 40 to 50%, including along beaches during the evening hours. Mornings are expected to stay dry, with the highest rain potential coming in the afternoons.

Heading into Easter weekend, highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A cold front early next week could bring scattered showers and drop daytime temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s, with rain chances falling back to 10 to 20%.