Forecast: Warm weekend ahead of Monday's arctic front

Expect a warm weekend ahead of Monday's arctic front. We're about to experience a major temperature drop from today to Monday.

Today, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. The Gasparilla Children's Parade looks great with no weather concerns at all.

Sunday, we'll see another warm day with a breezy south wind and temps that warm into the upper 70s at the coast, with upper 80s inland. Some of our inland spots will challenge record highs!

Monday, we'll start the day with temps around 70, but the arctic front will bring in much colder air by mid morning. Afternoon temps will drop into the 50s, with frost and freeze likely for many of us Tuesday morning!