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Forecast: Warm weekend, clear skies ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunshine expected to continue in the Tampa Bay area
Sunshine expected to continue in the Tampa Bay area
PM Forecast 4.15
Posted

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s this weekend with abundant sunshine and mild mornings. Forecasters say conditions will remain dry, making for pleasant evenings, though some residents may notice light smoke from brush fires across the area.

Tonight’s forecast is ideal for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s final regular-season home game against the New York Rangers, with bright skies and comfortable air at puck drop. While no rain is expected, meteorologists note this stretch of clear weather is a welcome alternative as the region heads toward early summer.

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