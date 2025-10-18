Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Weak cold front arrives tomorrow night

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few showers north of I-4 Sunday afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Saturday, October 18, 2025
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a sunny start with warmer temps Sunday morning. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon with a few showers and storms moving in off the Gulf mainly north of I-4 after 3 p.m. Rain chances are at 40% north, with only 10-20% south.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.