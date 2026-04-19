Forecast: Weak front arrives late tonight

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today as a weak cold front moves in late today into Monday. Unfortunately the front won't bring any significant temperature drop, but it will bring in lower humidity beginning Monday!

Today, we'll see highs in the low to mid 80s, with inland spots in the upper 80s. Tonight, lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Monday afternoon, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will begin to pick up and stay breezy through mid week. Gusts could reach 30 mph.

Tuesday morning, expect widespread 50s away from the beaches! Lower humidity allows our overnight lows to drop more than humid nights. Enjoy it! Tuesday afternoon, we'll see highs in the mid 80s.