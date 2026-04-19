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Forecast: Weak front overnight with lower humidity next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Breezy few days ahead
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, April 19, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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We're in for a pretty quiet week of weather outside of it being a little breezy the next few days. We'll also get to enjoy a drop in humidity which will allow our overnight lows to be a bit more comfortable as well.

Monday, we'll start with temps in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temps in the afternoon will top out in the low 80s inland, with mid 80s west toward the coast. Gusty northeast winds are back and could reach 30-35 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Drier air moves in and that lower humidity will allow temps to be much more comfortable for morning lows. Tuesday morning, we'll see many spots in the 50s north of I-4 and inland. Enjoy!

Tuesday afternoon, highs reach the mid 80s with low 80s inland. Inland spots will be a little cooler the next few days thanks to winds off of the Atlantic. Nice treat after being in the low 90s Saturday!

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