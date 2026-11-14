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Forecast: Well below average temps this weekend!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny but cool today with well below average highs
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, November 14, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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Happy Saturday!

Expect a very cool day today with temps well below average for this time of year. We average highs in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s. We started this morning with temps in the 40s and 50s, and we'll see highs only reach the mid 60s this afternoon!

Tonight, temps will be a couple of degrees cooler than it was this morning. Expect widespread 40s for lows with some northern spots inland in the upper 30s!

Sunday afternoon, we'll begin a warm up that continues into next week. Expect highs tomorrow to reach the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

Next week looks to be a breezy one with east/northeast winds gusting over 20 mph beginning Tuesday. Highs will climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.

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